Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $602,000 Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

