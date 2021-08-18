Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.09.

Coupa Software stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.80. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

