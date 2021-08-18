Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

