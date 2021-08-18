Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,012 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ternium were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

