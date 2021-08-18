Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 27,645 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 64.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 3,566,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,903,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

