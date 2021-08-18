Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 3,779 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Charter Communications worth $311,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $785.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,006. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $791.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $727.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

