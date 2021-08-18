Roth Capital Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $1.60

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $2.10 to $1.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USAS. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 917,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

