Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

