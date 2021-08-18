Ross Stores, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend payment by 55.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,676. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

