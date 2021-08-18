Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.66.

Shares of H opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,166,358. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

