Robert W. Baird Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.02.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 16,837,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 477,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after buying an additional 216,608 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

