Robert Francis O’neill Purchases 20,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$319.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HOT.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.81.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.