RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

NYSE:RLX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RLX Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.