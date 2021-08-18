Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Tops $280,834.69

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $280,834.69 and $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

