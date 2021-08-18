Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

