RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $2,913,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $452.67 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

