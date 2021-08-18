RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

