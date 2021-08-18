Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

23.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.96 $11.81 million $1.28 14.06 TowneBank $744.35 million 3.02 $145.54 million $2.01 15.41

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.34% 0.99% TowneBank 27.16% 11.97% 1.41%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.