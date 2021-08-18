Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,562. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,030 shares of company stock worth $6,872,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

