Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RMG Acquisition Co. II’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMGB)

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RMG Acquisition Co. II’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 810.9% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,331,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 2,966,113 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $30,060,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $27,054,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $16,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.