Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $258.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.55 and last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.96.
RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.
The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.02.
In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,843. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
