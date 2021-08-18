Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $258.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.55 and last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.96.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,843. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

