Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 32,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
