Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 32,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

