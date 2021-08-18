Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 238,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

