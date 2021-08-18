Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.01 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $205.80 million and $14.01 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,148,702 coins and its circulating supply is 157,147,737 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

