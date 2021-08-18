Ren (REN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115.45 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $560.55 million and approximately $115.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.56 or 0.00856490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00104895 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

