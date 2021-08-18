Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

