Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

