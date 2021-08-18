Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $117,360.00.

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $122,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

