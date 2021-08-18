RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $661,510.27 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, RED has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $661,510.27 and $24,090.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.00375209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

