Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 1027812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.