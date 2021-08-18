RE Advisers Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

CRI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

