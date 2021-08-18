RE Advisers Corp Sells 15,751 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.20% of Centene worth $84,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.