RE Advisers Corp Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

