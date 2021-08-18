RE Advisers Corp Has $161.01 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 3.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $161,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $120,218,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

AVY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.89. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,526. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.21 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

