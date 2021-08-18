RE Advisers Corp Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

