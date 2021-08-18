Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 183,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

