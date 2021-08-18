Raymond James Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$42.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.43. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$29.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.