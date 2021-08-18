Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$240 million and a PE ratio of -106.67.

