Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of CM opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

