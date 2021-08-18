Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

