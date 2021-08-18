Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.74. 7,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,652. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,485,749. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

