Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RNDB opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.