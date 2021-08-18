Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,291 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $17,425.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WATT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 989,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energous by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WATT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.