Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

RFL stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74. Rafael has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $6,852,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

