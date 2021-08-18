RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to C at TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RDNT stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RadNet by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

