Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,224 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $576.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

