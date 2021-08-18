Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,907 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

