Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.74 Million

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $182.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $476.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $955.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $969.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $730.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $815.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.