QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,198. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

