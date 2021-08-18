Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

CVE QST opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$41.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

